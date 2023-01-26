Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash that killed two teens in 2021 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An emotional sentencing at Fayette County Circuit Court for Zachary Smith on Wednesday, as family and friends of Hailey and Andrew Smith, both not related to Zachary Smith, gave remarks of coping with the loss, and sending a final message to Smith.

Smith was convicted of killing 16-year-old Hailey Smith and her brother, 19-year-old Andrew Smith, in a head-on crash that happened on Athens Boonesboro Rd on January 9th, 2021.

Court documents show the driver was slurring his words, and told officers on scene he had been drinking that day.

According to his arrest citation, Smith’s breathalyzer test result after the crash was nearly four times the legal limit.

Last November, a week before his trial was set to begin, Smith entered a guilty plea on two charges of manslaughter.

On Wednesday the judge denied probation and sentenced Smith 15 years in a state prison.

He will receive credit for the time already served towards his sentence and probation, and will be eligible for a probation hearing in a year or so.

Several giving final remarks.

“That one moment in time of your complete selfish, egregious act that will like you will likely never remember, we will never forget,” through emotions said Jamie Jurin, Andrew and Hailey’s step grandfather.

“You’re never ready to wake up to mom telling you that your best friend is passed away. That your bright world turns gray, you’re never ready to be told that you’re not gonna get another FaceTime or text message. Two years later, and you still feel the pain,” added Kaeleena Fletcher, Hailey’s best friend.

Hailey and Andrew’s mom, Brandy Workman through tears also giving a message to Zachary, “and I hope you take this whatever time you get and you learn to be a better man, and that your decisions reflect other, just like your parents reflected on you.”

The judge did ask Zachary if he had any final message for the family of Hailey and Andrew, he said, “I would like to apologize to the family personally.”