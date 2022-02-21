Man remains in jail on trafficking charges following search

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 49-year-old Jessamine County man remains in the Jessamine County Detention Center on $25,000 cash bond after being arrested on drug trafficking charges.

According to Nicholasville Police, the department’s Drug Enforcement Unit conducted an operation at 544 Bell Place Drive and seized 40 grams of fentanyl, nine grams of methamphetamine, and a pistol. Julian Brown was arrested for first-degree trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in met and possession of a handgun by convicted felon.