Man recovering from brain surgery after being assaulted in Lexington Sunday

Parsons is now slowly recovering since the surgery, according to social media posts by his friends and family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A GofundMe has raised more than $13,000 so far, to help with hospital expenses for 2 men who were assaulted in downtown Lexington, Sunday.

According to the GoFundMe, one of the men, Logan Parsons, was beaten so badly that his injuries were life threatening and he had to undergo brain surgery.

Parsons is now slowly recovering since the surgery, according to social media posts by his friends and family.

The GoFundMe states Parsons and 2 of his friends were walking home from a wedding when they were assaulted by 3 men.

Lexington police say officers responded to Main Street and Limestone for a person down around 2:47 a.m. Sunday.

When they got there they found two men with injuries from an assault.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police or submit a tip anonymous to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

A link to that GoFundMe can be found by clicking here.