Man pardoned by former governor convicted of strangulation

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A man released from prison on a pardon from former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has been convicted of strangulation and domestic violence.

Twenty-year-old Joheim Bandy was found guilty by a jury in Kenton County this week.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports Bandy has been charged in three strangulation cases since he was pardoned in 2019.

Bandy was serving a 13-year sentence in prison for robbery and assault when he was pardoned.