Man not heard from in a month found dead in Estill County

KSP says no foul play is suspected in the death of 40-year old Tom Clark, Jr.

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a man in Estill County who hadn’t been heard from in a month has been found dead.

Investigators identified the man as 40-year old Tom Clark, Jr.

State Police say no foul play is suspected. Clark’s body was sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office to try to determine a cause and manner of death. Investigators say preliminarily, the death appears to be accidental.

KSP say Clark’s body was found in a creek area across from Wiseman Town Road on Wednesday and appeared to have been there for some time.