Man pleads guilty to multiple child pornography charges

23-year-old faces sentencing in March in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 23-year-old Somerset man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Bryceton W. Prater will be sentenced March 3 after leading to five counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12 years old (C Felony); five counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor older than 12 years old but less than 18 years old (Class D Felony); and one count of distribution of sexual performance by a minor (Class D Felony), according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

In July 2021, detectives in the AG’s Cyber Crimes Unit were notified of an I.P. address in Pulaski County that downloaded child pornography through a peer-to-peer file sharing program, prosecutors said in a release. The detectives obtained a search warrant for the address associated with the IP address and seized a laptop and SD memory card. Combined, the two devices held over 1,000 images of child pornography, according t the release.

The case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit and prosecuted by David L. Dalton, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 28th Judicial Circuit.

Prater will remain in custody without bond, and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 3, 2022.