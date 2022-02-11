Man leads deputies on chase through two counties at 115 mph

At one point he was driving in wrong direction on Mountain Parkway: Deputies

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An early-morning chase at high speeds through Powell and Clark counties, including several miles with the suspect driving the wrong direction on the Mountain Parkway, lands a Lexington man in jail on a variety of charges after he runs out of gas in Powell County.

According to the Powell County Sheriff’s Department, 28-year-old William Bowman was arrested near the IGA on Main Street in Clay City after a wild chase.

At about 1:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Martin conducted a traffic stop on a black Lexus at the intersection of 9th and Main streets in Clay City. As Deputy Martin exited his patrol car, the driver, later identified as Bowman, took off on Main Street and the chase was on, joined by officers from the Clay City and Stanton police departments, the sheriff’s department said.

While passing Clay City Elementary, Bowman was seen throwing suspected methamphetamine out of the driver window, deputies said. The chase continued to the Mountain Parkway westbound on-ramp where he made a quick stop and let a woman out of the car. the department said.

Bowman entered the Mountain Parkway and continued to flee into Clark County at speeds exceeding 115 mph. At one point, Bowman crossed the median and was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane, driving towards on-coming traffic. He continued for approximately 14 miles before exiting the parkway onto I-64. Bowman made a u-turn at the 97 MM and got back onto the Mountain Parkway and fled another 16 miles back to Powell County, exiting at Clay City, the sheriff’s department described.

Deputy Martin was able to catch back up with Bowman on Main Street near Clay City Elementary. He then turned onto 7th Avenue and eventually made his way back to Main Street where the pursuit would end near IGA due to Bowman running out of gas.

Bowman is charged with fleeing, speeding, six counts of wanton endangerment, reckless driving, evidence tampering, among a long list