Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police says a man WHO “became a deadly threat to law enforcement” was fatally shot Monday.

According to a press release, troopers were sent to Krypton and during an “interaction” with a man on the scene, troopers and a Perry County sheriff’s deputy fired their guns and shot the man. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Details of what the deadly threat was and why police were dispatched to the scene were not immediately available.

ABC 36 has reached out to KSP.