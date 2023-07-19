Man, juvenile arrested in connection to murder of another juvenile on Tazewell Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested Tuesday in connection to the murder of another juvenile on Tazewell Drive on July 5.

Emmanuel Contreras and a juvenile allegedly shot three people, killing one, at Pine Meadows Park around 2 p.m.

Contreras is charged with murder, assault, tampering with physical evidence and trafficking in marijuana. The juvenile is charged with murder, assault and being a minor in possession of a handgun.

Lexington police credit the Real Time Intelligence Center and Flock license plate reader system to the arrest.

