1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Pine Meadows Park in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

7/6/23, 8:27 a.m.

The juvenile found fatally shot at Pine Meadows Park has been identified as Christopher Valdez, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn. He was 16.

His death was ruled a homicide.

7/5/23, 7:33 p.m.

One person is dead and two juveniles are injured after a shooting at Pine Meadows Park in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of Tazewell Drive outside of the park for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers say they found a boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. A second boy arrived at another local hospital shortly after being shot as well.

While officers were searching the area, they found another person who was shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available, including a suspect description.

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to contact police at 859-258-3600.