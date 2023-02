Man injured in shooting on Devonport Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was injured in a shooting on Devonport Drive Wednesday morning.

According to Lexington police, officers responded to the 2200 block of Devonport Drive around 11 a.m. where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital with “potentially” life-threatening injuries.

The suspect hasn’t been found or identified as of publishing time.

No other information was immediately available.