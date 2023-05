Man injured in Friday night stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating after a man was stabbed Friday night.

Police say they responded to Devonport Drive around 11:30 p.m. for an adult man who had been stabbed.

However, police say the man was found at a Taco Bell on Versailles road. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no suspect information is available.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Lexington police.