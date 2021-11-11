Man injured by juveniles during robbery in church parking lot in Lexington

Lexington Police say three juveniles ran from the scene and were eventually arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man was injured by three juveniles during a robbery in a church parking lot on Wednesday evening.

Investigators say it happened around 6:45 p.m. at FaithPointe Church on Parkside Drive.

Police say the man suffered minor injuries.

Officers say the three juveniles ran from the crime scene, were chased on foot by police and were eventually caught and arrested in the 400 block of Rogers Road.

Police say all three juveniles were charged with first-degree robbery. The juveniles names weren’t released because of their age.