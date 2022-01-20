Man indicted in Bell County drug overdose death
Middlesboro man has prior record, death occurred in January 2021
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WRIL/WTVQ) – A Middlesboro man has been charged in connection with the overdose death of another Middlesboro man early last year.
According to WRIL radio, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 26-year-old Blake Davis, of Middlesboro, was booked in to the Bell County Detention Center from the Leslie County Detention Center after being indicted in connection with the January 3, 2021, death, WRIL reorted.
After an investigation by the Middlesboro Police Department, it was determined Davis had sold the individual drugs that lead to his death, the radio station said.
After being arrested in Januaryc2021 on a parole violation, Davis was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center and later transferred as a state inmate to the Leslie County Detention Center to serve time on the violation. The Bell County Grand Jury then indicted Davis on September 15, 2021.
The indictment states Davis has been charged with second-degree manslaughter “by wantonly engaging in conduct which caused the death of the individual under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, by the unlawful distribution of Fentanyl, a schedule II controlled substance, which was the proximate death of the man,” the station reported.
He also was indicted for being a persistent felony offender.
While not the first indictment of this kind in the state of Kentucky, it is the first for Bell County, WRIL reported.
Blake Davis is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.