Man indicted in Bell County drug overdose death

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WRIL/WTVQ) – A Middlesboro man has been charged in connection with the overdose death of another Middlesboro man early last year.

According to WRIL radio, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 26-year-old Blake Davis, of Middlesboro, was booked in to the Bell County Detention Center from the Leslie County Detention Center after being indicted in connection with the January 3, 2021, death, WRIL reorted.

After an investigation by the Middlesboro Police Department, it was determined Davis had sold the individual drugs that lead to his death, the radio station said.