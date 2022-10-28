Man in critical condition after Friday morning shooting in Lexington

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of N. Locust Hill Drive for a shooting. A man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital. Police say the man had serious injuries and was in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled before officers arrived. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Lexington Police Department by calling 859-258-3600. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers HERE