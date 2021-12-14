Suspect held on $75,000 bond in burglary cases: Police

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 23-year-old Nicholasville man is being held on $75,000 bond on charges related to a string of recent thefts in Jessamine County.

After a rash of commercial and residential burglaries, members of the Nicholasville Police Department say they started obtaining information on a possible suspect in the cases. Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, officers found the suspect, Matthew Harding, near Kroger on South Main Street.

He was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, receiving a stolen firearm, drug possession, evidence tampering and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Nicholasville Police, the charges are in connection to two recent burglaries. The investigation is continuing and additional charges may come. Harding is scheduled for a hearing in District Court on Dec. 20.