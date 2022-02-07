Man fatally shot by troopers after setting fire to home

Incident started late Sunday night in Powell County

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A person who set fire to a home and then fired shots at police and state troopers was fatally wounded at about 11:30 p.,m. Sunday in Powell County.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers, Powell County Sheriff’s deputies and stanton Police were asked to check on two people in a home on Cat Creek Road in Powell County where a third person allegedly had tried to shoot one of the other two. Police say they obtained an arrest warrant and when they went to the home, the suspect was “uncooperative and refused verbal requests to exit the residence, the KSP said.

And some point during negotiations, the person set fire to the house and “then emerged from the residence with a firearm shooting in the direction of troopers and officers,” according to a KSP statement.

A trooper returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect, who was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Powell County Coroner.

The identity of the victim or the troopers and officers involved have not been released.