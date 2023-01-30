Man fatally shot after apparent Estill County home invasion

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into another man’s home on Sunday in Estill County.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a home on Richmond Road in Estill County where they found Jeffrey Johnson fatally shot.

Police believe through an initial investigation that Johnson “entered the residence armed” and was confronted by a man inside, who fatally shot Johnson.

As of Sunday evening, no charges were filed.