Man dies in two car collision in Rowan County

A 79-year-old man from Rowan County was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rowan County Coroner.

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is dead after a car crash in Rowan County, Sunday.

According to the Rowan County Coroner…the two car collision happened around 9:40 Sunday morning on 801 in Farmers.

Morehead and Rowan County EMS, Sheriffs Department and Farmers Fire Department responded to the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released as family is being notified.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.