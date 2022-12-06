Man who died in fire in Bath County identified
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)
12/6/22, 1:07 p.m.
The man who died in the fire has been identified as 74-year-old Williams Fields, according to the Bath County coroner.
12/6/22, 12:24 p.m.
A house fire in Bath County Tuesday morning left one man dead.
According to the Bath County coroner, the fire happened around 6 a.m. in the 5600 block of Old Sand Road in Salt Lick. A man died in the fire and his wife was transported to Saint Claire Regional Hospital. She has non-life-threatening injuries.
No word on what may have caused the fire at this time.