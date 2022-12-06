Man who died in fire in Bath County identified

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)

12/6/22, 1:07 p.m.

The man who died in the fire has been identified as 74-year-old Williams Fields, according to the Bath County coroner.

12/6/22, 12:24 p.m.

A house fire in Bath County Tuesday morning left one man dead.

According to the Bath County coroner, the fire happened around 6 a.m. in the 5600 block of Old Sand Road in Salt Lick. A man died in the fire and his wife was transported to Saint Claire Regional Hospital. She has non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on what may have caused the fire at this time.