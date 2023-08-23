Man dies following Richmond golf cart incident last week

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 23-year-old man has died following an incident with a golf cart in Richmond on Saturday.

Austin Short died from multiple blunt force injuries three days after a crash from a golf cart, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said.

The incident happened on Cruse Lane in Richmond around 2 a.m. on Aug. 19.

He was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he died on Aug. 22.

Katlyeen Sparks was arrested following the incident.

According to the arrest citation, Sparks was driving a golf under after drinking alcohol and crashed, causing two of the six people in the cart to fall out.

Short fell on the roadway, and another man fell into a ditch. Both men were taken to UK Hospital.

The status of the man who fell into the ditch is unknown.

The others were not injured, the citation says.

Sparks, 20, was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident (failure to render aid or assistance) and wanton endangerment.