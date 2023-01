Man dies after crashing car into tree in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 72-year-old man died after crashing his car into a tree just outside of Versailles city limits on Monday.

Versailles police say around 3:15 p.m. Gregory Kolles, of Scott County, ran off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash didn’t involve any other vehicles.