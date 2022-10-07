Man dies after crash on Chinoe Road in Lexington

Police are investigating the wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County coroner has released the name of a man who died Thursday afternoon after a wreck in Lexington. Police say the crash happened on Chinoe Road.

The coroner says 74-year-old Stephen Herron was traveling toward Richmond Road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. According to the coroner, Herron was taken to UK hospital where he died from his injuries. Lexington police are investigating the crash.