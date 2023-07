Man dies after being hit by vehicle on Nicholasville Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man who was hit while walking on Nicholasville Road Wednesday morning has died.

The man was hit around 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Nicholasville Road near Pasadena Drive.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, he died from multiple blunt force injuries. His death was ruled accidental.

His name has not yet been released.