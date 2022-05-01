Man dead after gunshot to leg, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office investigates

Jacob Laxton, 37, of London was killed after being shot in the thigh

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Laurel Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Robert Reed, K-9 Detective Jake Miller, Deputy Greg Poynter and Deputy Brent France are conducting a death investigation after Sheriff’s investigators were called to the residence off Laurel River Road, Saturday morning just after 9:45 A.M.

Upon arrival, investigators say a man had been shot in the thigh and was being given first aid by people at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead by the Laurel County Coroner. The deceased individual is identified as Jacob Laxton, 37, of London.

Sheriff’s investigators say allegedly a domestic violence incident led to the shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, a woman allegedly fired one round from a pistol, hitting Laxton. Laurel Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Edwards, who is the case officer, advises that a case presentation is probable before a Laurel County grand jury.