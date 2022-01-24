Man charged with rape after incident in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 39-year-old Corbin man has been charged with rape and sexual abuse in connection with an incident Friday night.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Charles Gray, of Corbin, was arrested when he tried to run from deputies who were responding to a call of a woman being held against her will at a home on KY 1232 in Corbin.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department said when deputies arrived, Gray tried to flee out the back door. The woman was found inside the home and told deputies she had been raped and sexually abused.

Gray is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree terroristic threatening, and first-degree fleeing.