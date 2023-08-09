Man charged with murder of 3-year-old indicted on another murder charge of 6-month-old

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Whitley County man who’s charged with murdering a 3-year-old was indicted again last week in Clay County for allegedly murdering a 6-month-old.

Jordan Taylor was charged with a second murder and indicted on Aug. 3.

He’s accused of killing a 6-month-old in Clay County in July 2020.

Previously, Taylor was in jail in Whitley County and charged with the murder of a 3-year-old who was found unresponsive while in his care in February 2023.

It’s unclear what Taylor’s relationship was with either child.