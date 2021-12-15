Man charged with murder in Dec. 25, 2019 shooting death

Suspect caught in Washington state

UPDATE POSTED 10:40 A.M. WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a Christmas Day shooting two years ago.

According to Lexington Police, Jose Andrade was arrested in Washington State. He is currently lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center.

He is charged in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Bertin Garcia-Jimenez in an apartment in the 1300 block of Alexandria Court on Christmas Day 2019.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

ORIGINAL STORY LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -The Lexington Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in an apartment on Alexandria Drive.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300-block of Alexandria Drive around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, December 25, 2019. A man was located inside an apartment deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 23-year-old Bertin Garcia-Jimenez.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.