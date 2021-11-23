Man charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment in woman’s death
He subjected her to abuse: Troopers
FROM WRIL
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Harlan County man is jailed in connection with the death of his girlfriend.
According t WRIL radio and the Kentucky State Police, 58-year-old Donald Turner, of the Baxter community in Harlan County, is charged with unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping where the victim dies. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, according to Harlan County Detention Center records.
On Friday night November 19, 2021, state troopers responded to a call in the Putney community of a woman, identified as Ashley North, not breathing. Public Information Officer Trooper Shane Jacobs told WRIL that once troopers were on scene they made contact with Turner, the owner of the home, and found North, his girlfriend, unresponsive.
Lifeguard Ambulance Service also responded determining Ashley was deceased and Harlan County Coroner Jim Rich declared her dead at 12:55 a.m. Saturday
The preliminary findings were that North’s injuries and evidence on scene were consistent with Turner exposing North to “serious physical injury leading to her death,” according to WRIL, which cited trooper reports.
An autopsy has been performed in Frankfort, the results and toxicology report are pending.
The case remains under investigation by KSP Detective Jake Middleton.