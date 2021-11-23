Man charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment in woman’s death

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Harlan County man is jailed in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

According t WRIL radio and the Kentucky State Police, 58-year-old Donald Turner, of the Baxter community in Harlan County, is charged with unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping where the victim dies. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, according to Harlan County Detention Center records.

On Friday night November 19, 2021, state troopers responded to a call in the Putney community of a woman, identified as Ashley North, not breathing. Public Information Officer Trooper Shane Jacobs told WRIL that once troopers were on scene they made contact with Turner, the owner of the home, and found North, his girlfriend, unresponsive.