Man charged with catalytic converter thefts at UK

Suspected in dozens of thefts at UK buildings, parking lots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK Police have arrested a 33-year-old Lexington man in a string of catalytic converter thefts from university parking lots.

UKPD detectives caught and subsequently arrested John E. Sampson for multiple counts of theft of vehicle parts over $1.000, second-degree criminal mischief for damaging vehicles, and third-degree criminal trespassing.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues, the university said.

The thefts occurred in the Scott Street Employee Parking Lot, but Sampson is suspected in multiple other cases that occurred in Kroger Field lots, medical center employee lots and several other parking areas on campus over the past six months, UK said in a release.

Anyone related to the university who has had their catalytic converter stolen and have not yet reported it to the police, and it occurred on university property, contact UKPD at (859) 257-1616. A catalytic converter is a part in a vehicle’s exhaust system that converts the emissions of a vehicle’s engine. If the catalytic converter has been stolen, car owners will first notice a loud noise coming from the exhaust system. Replacing a catalytic converter is expensive and may or not be covered by auto insurance.

UKPD has recognized an increase in the theft of catalytic converters on campus and has responded by significantly increasing patrols and the number of cameras in campus parking lots and garages. Those who notice something or someone acting suspicious in UK parking lots or garages should call UKPD with as much detail as possible.