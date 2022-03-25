UPDATE: Corbin man found guilty in the shooting deaths of three people, unborn child

Paul Brock was found guilty on all charges by a Whitley County jury after four hours of deliberations Thursday

Update from March 24, 2022:

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – After nearly a month after jury selection began and following four hours of deliberations, a Whitley County jury on Thursday found 41-year old Paul Brock, of Corbin, guilty on all charges against him in connection to the shooting deaths of three people and an unborn child, according to the Times-Tribune.

The report says the jury will reconvene next Tuesday to recommend Brock’s sentence, which can include the death penalty.

The jury found Brock killed 74-year old Mary Jackson, her 33-year old granddaughter Tiffany Myers, who was pregnant at the time, and Myers’ husband, 45-year old Aaron Byers in 2018.

Investigators say Jackson and Myers were found at their Ellison Street home in Corbin on Feb. 17, 2018. Police say Byers’ body was found two days later in a shallow grave in a wooded area owned by Brock off Corinth Cemetery Road.

This was the second attempt to try Brock for the murders. Court records show in September of last year, he was scheduled to go to trial but instead accepted a plea deal for a 70-year prison sentence.

Then in October, when Brock was set to be sentenced, he withdrew his plea, which led to this trial.

Brock claims he’s innocent. He says Aaron Byers shot the two women and that he shot Byers in self-defense.

Original story below from February 21, 2018:

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky man is charged with four counts of murder in the shooting deaths of three people and an unborn child.

News outlets report 37-year-old Paul Brock was arrested Sunday and arraigned Tuesday in the deaths of 74-year-old Mary Jackson, her pregnant granddaughter, 33-year-old Tiffany Myers, and Myers’ husband, 45-year-old Aaron Byers.

Corbin police found Jackson and Myers shot to death at a home Saturday. Lt. Coy Wilson says Myers’ brother escaped the home and called police.

Wilson says police didn’t believe Brock’s assertion that Byers had shot the women.

Police found Byers’ body in a shallow grave Monday in a wooded area owned by Brock. Wilson says Byers was likely shot Saturday, but not at the home.

No possible motives have been released. Brock was appointed a public defender.