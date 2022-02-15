Man charged in sword attack in Montgomery County

42-year old Mitchell Rutledge, of Jeffersonville, is accused of severely injuring another man during the attack

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Montgomery County man was arrested over the weekend, accused of severely injuring another man during a sword attack, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A post Saturday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page reported deputies responded to a home in Jeffersonville on a report of a severe assault with a sword. Deputies say the victim was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington and had to undergo surgery for his injuries.

Deputies say they arrested 42-year old Mitchell Rutledge, of Jeffersonville, and charged him with Assault First-Degree. No information was released as to what led to the reported assault.