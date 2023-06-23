Man charged in Lexington shooting indicted by grand jury; attorney reacts to indictment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Corry Jackson was indicted on a murder charge in connection to the fatal shooting of Timonte Harris and Lakeisha Hill.

His indictment charges are murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

“I’m sorry for both parties lost but I’m an innocent man,” says Corry Jackson, who maintains his innocence, in an ABC 36 Exclusive interview.

On Thursday, Jackson was officially indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

“When we read the indictment, of course we were extremely disappointed because you know, this young man is actually innocent. We look forward to looking at the allegations, we’ll see what evidence was actually presented and we’ll go through litigating the case to prove his innocence,” also says, Daniel Whitley who is the attorney representing Jackson, he says unfortunately cases like this one are not uncommon.

“We’re indicting people before all the evidence comes back and once the evidence comes back, we’re finding out a lot of people are innocent,” he says.

Whitley adds he is confused by how the case is unfolding, also noting that evidence is backlogged.

“We haven’t had discovered the entire time he’s been in custody for almost two months. So I think maybe in two weeks or three weeks after being in custody for a little less than three months, we’ll finally be able to get the discovery to go back and start interviewing witnesses. So we’re quite behind because of this process,” says Whitley.

Originally, Jackson was facing a murder charge, but that was downgraded to manslaughter in May, but on Tuesday, “it’s very difficult for me as an attorney born and raised here to say you should trust the justice system when there was a judge who heard the evidence who downgraded the charges, and once the commonwealth attorney’s office got a hold of the case again, it upgraded the charge to murder,” said Whitley.

Police continue to ask anyone with additional information to contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600.