EXCLUSIVE: Lexington man claims he’s innocent in fatal double shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One Fayette County inmate says he’s innocent of the charges he’s facing.

Corry Jackson is charged in connection with a deadly shooting back in April, that ultimately claimed the lives of two people.

It’s now been about two months since Corry Jackson has seen his family.

As he sits inside the Fayette County Detention Center, Jackson reflected on the day that has changed his life.

“I was just sitting there on the porch waiting on the ride, charging my phone when everything happened then all of a sudden me and a whole lot of other people scattering, running. I’d be the one to get picked out. Like I’m the one that did it, but they know for sure and got evidence that I didn’t do it,” says Jackson on what he remembers happened that night.

According to police, officers in the area of 5th Street and Chestnut Street heard gunshots around 10 p.m. on the night of April 20th on Chestnut Street.

When they arrived officers found two people had been shot, later identified as Timonte Harris and Lakeisha Hill.

Harris died at the scene while Hill later died at hospital.

Jackson was arrested and charged with the shooting and the murder.

He says police performed forensic tests that same day, results that have yet to be revealed.

“They saying it takes 2 to 6 months for the forensics to come back, man that’s some BS because you ain’t gonna find nothing on my clothes or none of that,” he says.

Jackson says his community is a violent one, where everyone tends to know one another.

He says on that fateful night, he had no choice but to run.

“It was something that was unexpected and I ended up in here, trying to dodge bullets for myself,” added Jackson.

Also adding, “I need to get home to my daughters, you know what I’m saying? And people know that I didn’t do it and, you know, they holding the wrong person in here.”

Maintaining his innocence, Jackson says each day that goes by, costs him valuable time with his family.

“It’s rough in here and being away from my family and stuff, you know, it took a toll on me because my, my oldest daughter, she’s more of a daddy’s girl. So I have her with me all the time and me not seeing her kind of killed me because when I talk to her on the phone… she wants her daddy home,” he says.

Jackson was originally facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting, that charge has since been downgraded to manslaughter.

“It’s sad that I got to go through this just to prove my innocence when y’all know that I didn’t evidence show that I didn’t do nothing and y’all still hold me against my will. Just my family just stay strong and I’ll be home soon,” says Jackson as he remains optimistic.

ABC 36 also reached out to Lexington Police on Jackson’s allegations, they sent a statement that says “It is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.”