Man charged in connection with Russell Springs burglaries

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 29-year-old man faces charges stemming from at least two burglaries in Russell County and more than $6,000 in stolen merchandise has been recovered.

According to the Russell Springs Police Department, Zachariah T. Bunch, of Russell Springs, has been charged with felon in possession of a weapon, violation of a protection order, and theft and faces possible indictment in connection with the Ace Hardware and Highway 80 Power Equipment.

Sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. Sunday, Bunch is suspected of breaking the glass on the side door at the Ace Hardware on and stealing more than $4,900 worth of tools and equipment, including chain saws and other items. The store’s owner and police posted pictures on social media that resulted in tips that led investigators to a home on West Drive to check on a woman there who had a protection order in place, police said.

At the home, the woman who lived there allowed police in and Bunch, who was there, consented to search of a vehicle that matched one seen in video from the scene.

While doing a walk through of the residence, in plain view leaning against the wall was a shot gun that looked similar to one of the guns that had been stolen from Ace Hardware, police said. Likewise, also in plain view, was a Stihl brand chain saw that was found to be one of the saws that was stolen from Highway 80 Power Equipment. Together, investigators recovered $1,314.31 in tools stolen from the Highway 80 business.

Numerous items from Ace Hardware, including two long guns, several battery powered tools, knives and flashlights were recovered, totalling $4,964.57. Police say they also recovered a sweatshirt matching the clothing description of video footage from Ace Hardware. Upon search of the vehicle, the mask/neck gaiter and the mini sledge hammer that was used to break out the door glass at Ace Hardware were located, police said.

Once the stolen items were collected at the scene on West Drive, police said Bunch took officers to other locations where other stolen items were stored.

Police also said additional arrests could be forthcoming.