Man arrested in Scott County for allegedly stealing cash register from store

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested in Scott County after allegedly stealing a cash register from a store.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, 21-year-old Javion Jackson was arrested Wednesday after he stole a register filled with cash and other items from a business on Showalter Drive.

According to police, Jackson went into the store, grabbed the register and ran. He was arrested a short time later and is charged with theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.