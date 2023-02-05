Man arrested in Lexington in connection to 3 sexual assault cold cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 52-year-old man was arrested in Lexington Friday in connection to 3 cold case abductions and sexual assaults.

Lexington Police say George Wayne Aldridge is charged with kidnapping, rape, sexual abuse, sodomy, and wanton endangerment.

Police say the arrest stems from 3 sexual assault cold cases from 2009 to 2016.

In each case, police say a woman was abducted before being sexually assaulted.

Police say DNA technology was able to connect the victims to Aldridge.