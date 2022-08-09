Man arrested in June Charles Avenue murder

An anonymous tip led to the arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man accused in the mid-June shooting death of Randy Wise.

Lexington police say DeMonte Cowan, 44, is accused of shooting and killing Wise on June 19. He’s charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree wanton endangerment.

He’s being detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or through the P3 tips app.