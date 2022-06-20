UPDATE: Man killed in overnight crash, found shot has been identified

Police say it happened around 10:45 PM on Charles Avenue

UPDATE: (WTVQ/JUNE 20TH, 2022) – The victim shot and killed on Charles Avenue Sunday night has been identified.

The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 54-year-old Randy Wise.

Lexington Police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

—-

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating an overnight crash that happened in the 900 block of Charles Avenue.

Police say a call came in around 10:45 PM Sunday night about a car that had crashed into a parked car.

The driver of the car, who police say was an adult man, died at the scene. Police say during investigation, they discovered the man had been suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigation surrounding the incident continues and police are asking anyone with information about it to come forward.