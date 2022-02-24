Man arrested in January 31 shooting in Waddy

Man seriously injured in shooting at truck stop

WADDY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 12 Detectives investigated an assault that occurred on January 31, 2022, at Love’s Truck Stop in Waddy, Kentucky.

At approximately 11:56 P.M., a man, following a verbal altercation, discharged a firearm in the Love’s Truck Stop parking lot, striking Chad Porter, of Lawrenceburg, in the chest. The man then fled. Porter was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries. Through their investigation, detectives with Post 12 identified and obtained warrants for Steven White Jr.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office encountered Steven White Jr. on a traffic stop. The Sheriff’s Deputy recognized White as the individual wanted in connection with the shooting being investigated by the Kentucky State Police.

Steven White Jr. was arrested and lodged in the Shelby County Detention Center on the charges of Assault 1st degree and Wanton Endangerment 1st degree stemming from the incident on January 31, 2022. He remains there on a $250,000 cash bond.