Man arrested in connection to a murder in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) -A man is in jail in Pulaski County after investigators say he killed someone early Saturday morning.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 1 a.m. to Parrot Drive for a report of an assault.

When they arrived the victim said she had been assaulted by 57-year-old John Stacy of Somerset.

Investigators say Stacy went into the victims home and physically assaulted her at gunpoint.

Investigators say that scene was cleared around 3 a.m.

But, later in the morning just before 11, the sheriff’s office says another call came in about a shooting victim on paradise lake drive in Eastern Pulaski County.

The person shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that Stacy was not only the suspect in the assault earlier in the morning but was a person of interest in the murder.

The Sheriff’s Office says Stacy was stopped by a deputy and taken into custody.

He is charged with murder, and attempted murder among other charges.

Investigators say his motive is still being determined.

The names of both victims have not been released at this time.