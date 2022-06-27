Man arrested, charged with two counts of arson in connection to Monticello fire

45-year-old Joey Wayne Hall of Monticello was arrested late Sunday night

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man connected to the fires that burned down buildings in downtown Monticello Friday is now in custody.

According to the Monticello Police Department, 45-year-old Joey Wayne Hall of Monticello was arrested late Sunday night. He is charged with two counts of arson, 1st Degree, in connection with fires set during the early morning hours on Friday.

The fire destroyed the Wray Building and seriously damaged adjacent structures downtown. One person was injured as the fire department fought the flames.

Hall is lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center and the investigation remains ongoing.