Man arrested after string of slashed tires in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man was arrested last week following a string of tires being slashed downtown, police said today.

David Thompson allegedly slashed the tires of multiple cars from March to June in the area of Short Street and North Broadway.

A tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers led to the 58-year-old’s arrest, police say.

Thompson was charged on July 5 with seven counts of third-degree criminal mischief and four counts of second-degree criminal mischief.