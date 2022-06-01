Man arrested after escaping from Middlesboro Police Department

Police say Taylor DeHart escaped after he was arrested

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who police say escaped from the Middlesboro Police Department has been arrested, again.

According to Middlesboro police, Taylor DeHart was wanted on felony theft of automobile and misdemeanor theft of gasoline charges. Police say DeHart test drove a vehicle from Ellis Auto and failed to return it. He then reportedly stopped for gas and drove off without paying.

According to police, DeHart was found and arrested. While at the police department, he was able to escape from officers. Police say a short foot pursuit ensued and DeHart was taken into custody again.

DeHart has now been additionally charged with escape.