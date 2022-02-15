Man accused of taking duct work apart to break-in to flea market to steal guns, knives

Vernon Grubb, of Corbin, reportedly fought with flea market booth owners while trying to get away with stolen weapons

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Corbin man is accused of taking duct work apart to break-in to the Cumberland Parkway Flea Market on Sunday morning and trying to steal guns and knives, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 39-year old Vernon Grubb, was trying to fight with flea market booth owners to get away with stolen weapons when they pulled up around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators say Grubb had four stolen guns from a flea market booth when he was arrested.

Deputies say Grubb smashed several display cases to steal the guns and expensive knives.

He was charged with Burglary First-Degree; Possession of Burglary Tools; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; four counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking-Firearm; Theft by Unlawful Taking $1,000 or more but under $10,000; Criminal Mischief First-Degree and Resisting Arrest.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.