Man accused of stabbing another man with screwdriver arrested

Stabbing happened at Woodland Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested and charged with assault in connection to what Lexington police call an altercation with a weapon.

Police say the incident happened around 7 a.m. Friday at Woodland Park.

According to police, John Phelps is accused of assaulting a man with a screwdriver. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds but appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.