Man accused of raping female UK student in dorm room

22-year old Jadan Farris is charged with first-degree rape

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was arrested late Monday night in Lexington and charged with first-degree rape, according to the arrest citation.

22-year old Jadan Farris, of Winchester, was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

He’s accused of raping a female University of Kentucky student in a dorm room in Chellgren Hall on Woodland Avenue last September, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The school says Farris was not a UK student at the time of the alleged rape.

The university also confirms the reported victim withdrew from school following the alleged crime.