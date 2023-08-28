Man accused of multiple sexual assaults indicted for another from 2005

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man indicted for three sexual assaults earlier this year is now facing an additional indictment for a sexual assault that occurred in Louisville in 2005.

George Aldridge is accused of three sexual assault cold cases from 2009 to 2016. Now, he’s accused of a fourth from 2005.

Kentucky State Police Sexual Assault Kit Initiative’s (SAKI) investigative team tested evidence previously collected for the 2005 case after Aldridge’s arrest and said that Aldridge’s DNA matched the profile found in the sexual assault evidence.

Aldridge is charged with kidnapping, rape, sexual abuse, sodomy and wanton endangerment.

He’s facing additional charges from the new indictment.