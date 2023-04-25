Man accused of killing London police officer in DUI crash asks for venue change ahead of trial

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man charged with murder for an alleged DUI crash that killed a London police officer in November 2022 is requesting a venue change ahead of his trial.

The petition for a venue change for Casey Byrd’s trial was filed on March 2 and will be heard before the Laurel Circuit Court this Thursday.

Byrd says he believes he “cannot have a fair and impartial trial in this prosecution” in Laurel County and that the jury “will be unduly prejudiced by the status of the alleged victim in the case as a police officer with the London Police Department…”

Byrd allegedly crashed into Officer Logan Medlock’s vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol was suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash, according to Kentucky State Police.

He’s charged with murder, two counts of criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.