Man accused of killing former Ky. lawmaker’s daughter again appears in court

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man accused of murdering a former Kentucky lawmaker’s daughter in her family’s Richmond home last February was back in a Madison County Courtroom Friday.

Shannon Gilday appeared for a pretrial conference. He’s charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, assault, burglary, criminal mischief and another charge of assault stemming from an alleged assault of a corrections officer while in jail.

The prosecution raised an issue of the defense obtaining discovery directly from Kentucky State Police, mentioning they would like the defense to testify on their obtainment of the discovery.

Gilday is accused of murdering Jordan Morgan, an aspiring lawyer who had just started her dream job in Lexington.

She was spending the night at her father, C. Wesley Morgan’s house when Gilday reportedly broke in and shot her multiple times in her sleep.

C. Wesley Morgan fired back.

ABC 36 spoke with Jordan’s friends and family who say she was a passionate woman, the light of every room and an activist for the Constitution.

“Jordan wore her beliefs on her sleeve, and I say that very smiling because that’s how I know her is through politics. And she believed in liberty, she believed in the Constitution, and it was very fitting and why I put a quote of the Constitution on the back of these shirts, said family friend Mica Sims.

Friends and family say they respect the judicial system but want their constitutional right to a speedy trial.

The trial court date has been set for May 2025 and his next status date was set for Nov. 17 of this year.